UAE extends school age cut-off point for early years pupils from next academic year

The UAE is to extend the age cut-off point for pupil admissions in early years education at kindergartens and schools from the next academic year.
The Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that the age eligibility for pupils from pre-kindergarten - or foundation stage in UK curriculum - to Grade 1 (Year 2 in UK curriculum) would be extended from August 31 to December 31 of the relevant admission year.
The new ruling, which was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, will affect children aged between two and six at the start of a school year.
The updating policy means that children who had to be three by August 31 - typically the start date of the academic year - in order to be admitted to pre-kindergarten can join at the age of two, if they turn three by December 31.
What are the new rules?
- The strategy applies to all schools and kindergartens that start in August or September
- Schools which begin studies in April - which includes those under the Indian curriculum - will continue to use March 31 as the cut-off point.
- Existing learners at kindergartens and schools will not be affected, with the measures applying only to new admissions from the 2026-27 year
Why are the changes being made?
Authorities said the move was being introduced to "ensure fair access to early education through unified admission criteria" and would serve to align UAE education policies with international standards and national development goals.
The age criteria shift is supported by national and international research assessing child readiness and development, including cognitive, socio-emotional, language, and motor skills.
A national dataset of more than 39,000 children was analysed, including those who had enrolled at ages 3, 4, and 5 under the previous cut-off system.
The academic performance data revealed no significant disadvantages associated with early entry.
In some cases, learners who entered at age 3 demonstrated stronger academic outcomes, while those who enrolled later showed marginally lower performance.
"The updated policy is designed to ensure greater fairness and consistency in enrolment, facilitate smoother transitions between different curricula, and better match early education expectations to age-appropriate developmental stages," state news Agency Wam reported.
The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council said schools, policymakers and researchers played a key role in determining the new policy.