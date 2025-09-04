UAE school absence guidelines welcomed by parents – but lessons can be learnt

The Ministry of Education's push to tackle pupil absences has opened up a debate among UAE schools, parents and experts about how attendance policies should be enforced.

The ministry’s strict new guidelines, which currently only apply to public schools, include a warning system that is activated after one day of unexcused absence. The maximum limit for these absences is five days a term, or 15 a year, and any pupil who exceeds that may be required to repeat the year.

A pupil’s absence is to be counted as two days if they miss school on a Friday, or the days before or after public holidays.

Head teachers and parents across the UAE have welcomed the measures, although experts also emphasise the need to understand the root causes behind pupils' absences before simply penalising them.

"When a child doesn't make it to school, it's often about can't, not won't," said Victoria McKeown, a neurodiversity specialist who works with children with hidden disabilities such as autism and ADHD. "These guidelines could help catch problems early, but only if we remember that behind every absence there's a story."

Affect on academic performance

School leaders welcomed the move, emphasising the connection between academic success and attendance.

“There is a clear link between a pupil’s attendance and their well-being, enjoyment of school and attainment levels,” said Barney Durrant, headmaster at Brighton College Abu Dhabi.

Barney Durrant, head teacher at Brighton College Abu Dhabi. Photo: Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Keith Miller, executive principal at Aldar Education, said regular school attendance directly affects continuity of learning and the ability to fully participate in school life.

“Beyond academics, consistent attendance instils discipline, responsibility and a strong sense of commitment – qualities that are essential for personal growth and future success,” he said.

Aspen Heights British School in Abu Dhabi has a minimum 96 per cent attendance pledge, in line with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge's School Inspection Framework, said principal Gillian Hammond, who praised the new government’s policy for making clear that “every day in school matters”.

“These measures … reinforce the UAE’s commitment to ensuring every child has the best chance to succeed academically," she said.

Ms Hammond said her school embraced attendance as a community-wide effort. “That is why we award 100 per cent attendance certificates to deserving students in assemblies, host friendly competitions between classes and year groups, and actively involve parents in the journey,” she added.

“We make it clear that anything below 92 per cent is graded 'weak', while 98 per cent or more is labelled 'outstanding', aligning with Adek's School Inspection Framework.”

Parent-teacher collaboration

Mr Durrant said it was critical for teachers and parents to work together to strengthen attendance across schools.

“Our pastoral care framework, and close teacher-parent communications, encourage pupils to attend regularly," he said. "Attendance awards and champions are an important element of ensuring positive attendance, but the most important are the strong relationships we build with parents and the nurturing, supportive community we provide that inspire pupils to thrive.”

For parents, the new guidelines served as somewhat of a wake-up call. Ragah Dorenkamp, mother of a seven-year-old boy missing school through illness, said she was not aware what its absence policy was.

Strict penalties are being introduced to address poor attendance. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“The announcement got me to check,” she told The National. “These types of updates help raise awareness among parents. At the same time, it’s essential that schools clearly communicate their attendance policies.”

Ms Dorenkamp believes the notification system being introduced by the Ministry of Education will be welcomed, particularly among parents of older children who may not be aware they are skipping school. “Missing several days or longer periods can create learning gaps that affect not only the individual student but also the overall learning dynamic of the classroom,” she added.

Kaynat Azhar, a mother of three children in FS1 and FS2, agreed. “The benefits I see are [that it enables] parents to closely monitor their child’s attendance and regularity, while also holding schools accountable for student presence,” she told The National.

“By fostering a collaborative environment between parents and educational institutions, this initiative has the potential to positively impact student outcomes.”

Hidden disabilities should be considered

The new guidelines make it clear that exceptions have been approved for pupils with disabilities and chronic illnesses, while the ministry has also mandated schools develop support plans for pupils at risk of frequent absences.

Ms McKeown said it is imperative that educators look deeper into absences before assuming it is simply a disciplinary issue.

“Absences aren't always a choice,” she told The National. “They can come from social anxiety, the weight of being misunderstood or the impact of bullying. For some children, school feels psychologically unsafe.”

Ms McKeown said many neurodivergent children push themselves to “fit in” every day, sometimes leading to Emotionally Based School Avoidance (EBSA), a term used to describe young people who have difficulty attending school due to emotional needs.

“That constant effort can lead to burnout," she said. "So when the system looks only at the number of days absent, it risks missing the deeper truth: that absence might be the child’s last tool for survival.”

She urged schools to approach absences with curiosity and compassion. “It’s good that there are exemptions for children with chronic illness or disabilities – but what about the kids struggling silently? Anxiety, ADHD or years of ‘masking’ don’t always come with a diagnosis," Ms McKeown said. "But they can make school overwhelming too. Inclusion means recognising all of these realities.”

Sometimes, absences can be tied to the mental health of parents, too, she added. “You are never going to change a parent's way of thinking regarding school not being important through punishments,” she said. “Gentle education and support is what’s needed and in all situations the focus needs to be on the child well-being, not attendance data and blaming the parents.”

Most match wins on clay Guillermo Vilas - 659 Manuel Orantes - 501 Thomas Muster - 422 Rafael Nadal - 399 * Jose Higueras - 378 Eddie Dibbs - 370 Ilie Nastase - 338 Carlos Moya - 337 Ivan Lendl - 329 Andres Gomez - 322

Where to submit a sample Volunteers of all ages can submit DNA samples at centres across Abu Dhabi, including: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), Biogenix Labs in Masdar City, NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, NMC Royal Medical Centre, Abu Dhabi, NMC Royal Women's Hospital, Bareen International Hospital, Al Towayya in Al Ain, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain