Ministry of Education approves school attendance guidelines

The Ministry of Education on Monday approved its attendance and absence guidelines for the 2025-26 academic year.

Five key measures were introduced, including a warning system activated after one day of unexcused absence. A notification system will inform parents immediately if their child misses school.

The maximum limit for unexcused absences is five days a term, or 15 in an academic year. Pupils may be required to repeat the year if they exceed the annual limit.

A pupil’s absence is to be counted as two days if they miss school on a Friday, or the days before or after public holidays, the ministry added.

Exceptions have been approved for disabled people and pupils with chronic illnesses. The ministry also mandated that schools develop support plans for pupils at risk of frequent absences. These plans should include psychological and educational support sessions, regular communication with parents and programmes that encourage regular attendance.

Parents, meanwhile, have the right to file an appeal within five working days of an absence notification. The ministry emphasised the important role parents play in their children's education.

The announcement comes after a host of changes were introduced for this academic year.

New teachers recruited

The academic year started on August 25, with the Gems school group welcoming more than 1,700 new teachers across the UAE and Qatar. That was lower than last year, when 1,850 teachers were recruited, but group chief education officer Lisa Crausby said it was a “good sign” because the retention rate was improving.

Taaleem, which operates more than 30 schools in the UAE, told The National it recorded a "significant increase in teacher recruitment this academic year, reflecting both the population boom across the country and the continued growth of our schools".

"In August alone, we successfully onboarded more than 500 new teachers, alongside senior leaders, learning assistants and administrative staff," it added.

Taaleem said there was “strong interest” from teachers in other countries who are interested in working in the UAE. It said a new hiring model meant the group starts planning recruitment a year in advance and recommended that teachers demonstrate “adaptability, cultural awareness and commitment to professional development”.

