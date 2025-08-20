Schools in the UAE look for best way to bring AI into the classroom

Artificial intelligence use in schools is “an inevitability”, but finding the right balance between embracing the technology and maintaining traditional teaching techniques is the key to success, the head of the Middle East’s largest private education group has said.

Dino Varkey, group chief executive at Gems Education, said it spent “a lot of time” as educators try to determine how AI can be used more effectively in schools.

Tools including ChatGPT are used worldwide, causing debate over how best to bring them into the classroom. Mr Varkey is well aware that schools have to change to get the best out of the technology, with assessment a particular area of focus.

“Typically what you're trying to do, as AI is encroaching much more into our daily lives … the nature of the assessments that we perhaps need to do with our students needs to change and be transformed a little bit,” he said.

He was speaking at the Gems Awareness Day on Wednesday, where more than 1,700 newly recruited teachers for this academic year were being welcomed.

How will AI change testing?

When asked whether pupils would face disciplinary action for using generative AI tools like ChatGPT to write essays, Mr Varkey said traditional take-home essay assignments are “the wrong type of assessment” in the modern world.

He suggested pupils could instead be tasked with using AI tools for research at home and then produce written work independently in class.

“In an exam situation, it's different. But if you're going to ask a child today to go and write an essay on something at home and bring it back, then that's actually not the right assessment,” he said. “We have tools to allow us to be able to identify things that are clearly sort of written and or produced with the use of AI. But again, I would argue that the assessments need to change.”

How will AI be used in schools?

Mr Varkey was speaking behalf of Gems, a private educator, and while all private school groups across the UAE are looking at AI use, each has a slightly different approach.

However, in government schools new AI classes are to be introduced across all stages of government education in the UAE from reception to grade 12 starting from the coming 2025/26 academic year.

“The subject will matter on teaching students how to use artificial intelligence in an ethical and responsible way,” Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said at an event on Tuesday.

“In the first and second cycle, there will be one class every two weeks focused on raising awareness towards the benefits and potential harms of AI, while on the third cycle it will be focused on using AI effectively.”

The subject will be taught by the same teachers that teach computer science; they were trained specifically to teach AI for this year. Additionally, there will be a specialised committee that makes sure the subject is being taught effectively.

Dino Varkey, chief executive of Gems Education. Victor Besa / The National

Focus on human values

Mr Varkey agrees for private sector schools, stressing that it is important to be aware of not just the benefits of AI but also the potential harms. He stressed that essential skills such as memory-building and critical thinking are important.

“The chair of our council, Baroness Spielman, would tell you that actually the use of AI in perhaps a more typical manner will lead to cognitive debt,” he said. “That effectively means that a student’s ability to retain something in the long-term memory can be completely impacted. There is a lot to do in terms of being able to use AI in the most effective manner.”

Lisa Crausby, group chief education officer at Gems, added: “It has a value. What we're saying, though, is that you still need all the other knowledge components and skills.

“As everybody's trying to lean into AI, we're actually shining a really big spotlight on our values, because you don't want to lose that. It’s one thing AI can't offer.”

The UN culture agency (Unesco) said that there was a lack of guidance worldwide on how AI should used in classrooms to improve learning outcomes.

It said that its research in 2022 showed that only 15 countries had included AI learning objectives in their national curriculum, but only half of them had developed AI frameworks or programmes for teachers.

Lisa Crausby, chief education officer at Gems Education. Victor Besa / The National

New teachers recruited

The academic year starts on August 25 in the UAE, with Gems welcoming more than 1,700 newly recruited teachers across the country and Qatar.

That is a drop from last year’s 1,850 new recruits, but Ms Crausby said it was a “good sign” because the retention rate is improving.

Taaleem, which operates more than 30 schools in the UAE, said they had a 25 per cent increase from last year in the number of new educators.

“Taaleem has seen a significant increase in teacher recruitment this academic year, reflecting both the population boom across the country and the continued growth of our schools,” the group told The National. “In August alone, we successfully onboarded more than 500 new teachers, alongside senior leaders, learning assistants and administrative staff.”

Taaleem said it was seeing a “strong interest” from teachers abroad who are interested to work in the UAE.

It said their new hiring model means they start recruitment planning a year in advance and recommended teachers to demonstrate “adaptability, cultural awareness and commitment to professional development”.

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

The biog Place of birth: Kalba Family: Mother of eight children and has 10 grandchildren Favourite traditional dish: Al Harees, a slow cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled cracked or coarsely ground wheat mixed with meat or chicken Favourite book: My early life by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah Favourite quote: By Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father, “Those who have no past will have no present or future.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Uefa Nations League: How it Works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

The%20Afghan%20connection %3Cp%3EThe%20influx%20of%20talented%20young%20Afghan%20players%20to%20UAE%20cricket%20could%20have%20a%20big%20impact%20on%20the%20fortunes%20of%20both%20countries.%20Here%20are%20three%20Emirates-based%20players%20to%20watch%20out%20for.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHassan%20Khan%20Eisakhil%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMohammed%20Nabi%20is%20still%20proving%20his%20worth%20at%20the%20top%20level%20but%20there%20is%20another%20reason%20he%20is%20raging%20against%20the%20idea%20of%20retirement.%20If%20the%20allrounder%20hangs%20on%20a%20little%20bit%20longer%2C%20he%20might%20be%20able%20to%20play%20in%20the%20same%20team%20as%20his%20son%2C%20Hassan%20Khan.%20The%20family%20live%20in%20Ajman%20and%20train%20in%20Sharjah.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMasood%20Gurbaz%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20opening%20batter%2C%20who%20trains%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Academy%2C%20is%20another%20player%20who%20is%20a%20part%20of%20a%20famous%20family.%20His%20brother%2C%20Rahmanullah%2C%20was%20an%20IPL%20winner%20with%20Kolkata%20Knight%20Riders%2C%20and%20opens%20the%20batting%20with%20distinction%20for%20Afghanistan.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOmid%20Rahman%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20fast%20bowler%20became%20a%20pioneer%20earlier%20this%20year%20when%20he%20became%20the%20first%20Afghan%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE.%20He%20showed%20great%20promise%20in%20doing%20so%2C%20too%2C%20playing%20a%20key%20role%20in%20the%20senior%20team%E2%80%99s%20qualification%20for%20the%20Asia%20Cup%20in%20Muscat%20recently.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The 24-man squad: Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg). Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City). Midfielders: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur). Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea/Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli). Standby player: Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles FC).

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaldoon%20Bushnaq%20and%20Tariq%20Seksek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20100%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20to%20date%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2415%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Third-place play-off: New Zealand v Wales, Friday, 1pm Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)