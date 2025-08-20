UAE school calendar 2025: what new term dates mean for public holidays

The start of the new school term is just around the corner with all educational institutions in the country now mandated to follow a set of unified dates.

This year, August 25 marks the start of the academic year, with the end of the school year falling on July 3. Public and private schools must also define the academic year into three terms with a minimum of 182 teaching days per academic year, as set out by the Ministry of Education.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said consistent holiday dates will enable community, cultural and tourism entities to align their programmes with the academic schedule.

On Tuesday, the ministry also announced the cancellation of second-term exams, shifting towards continuous evaluation that reflects performance throughout the year.

Nine new schools, staffed by 800 new teachers, will open their doors for the first time, adding a further 25,000 pupils.

The National takes a look at each of the three terms to see what has significantly changed and how the academic calendar synergises with UAE public holidays and other events.

Winter term

Start date: August 25

Designated half-term: October 13 to 17

End of term: December 5

Public holidays to note: The Prophet Mohammed's birthday (September 4) UAE National Day (December 2-3)

Teaching days: About 67

End of term holiday: December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026 (four weeks)

Key changes and observations

The winter term is traditionally the longest of the three terms, but this year it is a week shorter than the 2024-25 calendar, at 15 weeks. This is to accommodate a bumper four-week winter break that starts on December 8. An earlier calendar from Abu Dhabi's education regulator, Adek, had the break starting a week later.

If you factor in the National Day public holiday on December 2 and 3, pupils will spend just three days in class for the whole month. Commuters, therefore, can reasonably expect quieter roads from National Day onwards.

The half-term break is almost the same set of dates as last year, beginning on October 13, splitting the term into two manageable seven-week stints.

Spring term

Start date: January 5

Designated half-term: February 9 to 13

End of term: March 13

Public holidays to note: Ramadan expected to begin on February 16

Teaching days: About 46

End of term holiday: March 16 to 29 (two weeks)

Key changes and observations

The middle term is the shortest at 10 weeks, with five weeks of class followed by a midterm break, the week commencing February 9.

The big change to the school calendar is that the Eid Al Fitr holiday has been moved inside a shorter, two-week Spring Break, in versions of the Adek calendar seen by The National. This has potentially been designed to end confusion for schools and parents waiting for official announcements marking the public holiday that follows the end of the Holy Month.

Summer term

Start date: March 30

Designated half-term: May 26 to 29 (four days)

End of term: July 3

Public holidays to note: Al Hijri New Year (June 16)

Teaching days: About 65

Key changes and observations

The summer term has been boosted by a week, with a marathon eight-week (and a day) stint leading up to the Eid Al Adha holidays, which acts as a midterm holiday for most pupils in the UAE.

After the public holiday, expected to be at least three days in 2026, pupils will enjoy a shorter five-week stint with schools closing for the year on Friday, July 3. However, Eid Al Adha will fall further inside exam season.

Exams begin for International Baccalaureate pupils on April 24 and end on May 20. For British curriculum schools, GCSE exams start on May 4 and finish on June 26. A-Level exams begin from May 11 and end on June 26.

The ministry also stressed that all schools must follow the approved calendar, including holding final assessments or completing curriculum requirements in the last week of each term, to ensure pupils attend until the last school day.

Indian-curriculum schools

For Indian-curriculum schools that started their academic year in April, the summer holiday is an interlude in their calendar.

Class will resume on August 25, aligning with UAE, British or American curricula. The winter break will begin a week later, however, starting on December 15, with a return to class on January 5.

The end of the Indian-curriculum academic year will fall on a date in March, depending on whether the school has reached its stipulated 182 teaching days.