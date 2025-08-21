How to remove black points from your driving licence on Accident-Free Day

UAE motorists can have four black points cleared from their licence if they avoid accidents and abide by traffic rules on what is primed to be the country's busiest first day of the school year on Monday, August 25.

The Federal Traffic Council has launched its annual Accident-Free Day campaign to encourage drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel as more than a million pupils prepare to return to classrooms across the country.

Drivers who steer clear of trouble on the day will have four black points deducted from their records by September 15.

The initiative aims to highlight the need for the public to follow crucial safety measures - such as wearing seatbelts, following speed limits, leaving a safe distance between other vehicles and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use - in an effort to reduce numbers of accidents and injuries.

More than 300,000 drivers signed up for the nationwide scheme last year.

Brig Engineer Hussein Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the campaign is central to the government's efforts to make the UAE's roads safer for all as congestion increases due to a population boom.

“We are keen to launch campaigns to boost traffic safety by encouraging positive behaviours among drivers,” he said.

“This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians.

“We are launching the campaign on the first day of school because it is very important. The priority is to ensure the safety of pupils,” he added.

To sign up, simply visit the ministry’s website, log in and sign the pledge.

What are black points?

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of traffic regulations.

The number of points given depends on the severity offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points in the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches.

There are 143 federal traffic laws in the country with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension.

If your car is impounded, there are additional Dh100 a day fees to release it.

Back to school and raising awareness

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi welcomes pupils old and new on Monday morning, after the summer break.

Dr Mustafa Al Dah, an Emirati road safety researcher, said the annual campaign offered a timely reminder of the critical need to exercise caution on the road.

"The start of the school year is always a key campaign," he said.

"We often have to remind both parents, teachers, school bus drivers and other road users about the importance of road safety.

"Despite it being very rare, we have heard of tragic incidents in the past where children have been injured in a school car park or someone has died in or near a school."