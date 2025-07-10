Police urge drivers to be vigilant as number of Dubai road deaths during summer rise

Police have urged motorists to take care on the UAE's roads after reporting an increase in the number of deaths from traffic accidents in summer months.
The amount of people who were killed in road accidents in Dubai's summer months rose from 27 to 34 between 2023 and 2024. The figure was revealed at a press conference to mark the emirate joining the UAE-wide annual summer road safety campaign on Thursday.
The figures, which take into account incidents in Dubai alone between June 1 to September 30, showed there were a total of 3,481 accidents last year during that period. Of those, there were 34 fatalities, 43 serious injuries, 404 moderate injuries and 329 minor injuries. No figures for the rest of the country were available.
While the number of deaths had increased year-on year, the amount of accidents in total had decreased. In 2023, during the summer months, there were 4,595 accidents resulting in 27 deaths, 46 serious injuries, 317 moderate injuries and 292 minor injuries.
"Dubai has witnessed an increase in the number of vehicles and drivers. And road deaths have also increased over the years,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs in Dubai Police. “It is becoming a severe danger for road users.”
Key causes of accidents included sudden lane changes, tailgating, running red lights, failure to yield and distracted or inattentive driving.
In 2022, 5,285 accidents were recorded causing 36 deaths, 30 serious injuries, 231 moderate injuries and 246 minor injuries.
Summer campaign
The annual Summer Without Accidents scheme sets out to raise awareness among motorists to take care behind the wheel, follow traffic regulations and ensure vehicles are well maintained to prevent unnecessary fatalities.
The campaign, from July until September, is being led by the Ministry of Interior with the support of police forces in each emirate.
It will involve key safety messages being delivered on social media and on road signboards, while radio discussions will drive home the consequences of flouting traffic rules. Enoc’s AutoPro car service partnered in the campaign offering motorists free 10-point vehicle safety check at different locations across the country.
Although the summer months are traditionally quieter on the roads, due to school holidays and residents travelling abroad for breaks, authorities believe some motorists ignore regular checks on tyres, fluid levels and electric wire conditions.
Maj Gen Al Ghaiti urged motorists to pay special attention to their tyres for signs of wear and tear or damage.
"Burst tyres are the top causes behind traffic accidents in the summer due to the high temperatures," he said, speaking at the launch of the campaign.
More accidents happen in the summer, he said, because drivers don't check their cars before heading out, especially those using their vehicles to travel outside the country through land borders.
It was only last week that police in Abu Dhabi shared footage of an accident involving a car that crashed due to poor-quality tyres.
The force urged motorists to check tyres regularly and avoid driving with worn or damaged ones.
Keeping focus
“Another major reason is drivers being distracted using their phones while driving. We won’t stand still and will work to reduce number of deaths on roads.” Maj Gen Al Gaithi added.
Under this year's campaign police officers will be conducting roadside checks to inspect tyres. Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said tyre checks will be carried out mostly on highways, with lorries high on the checklist because they can cause deadly accidents.
Drivers caught using damaged or worn-out tyres will be fined Dh500 ($136), receive four black points on their licence and have their vehicle impounded for a week.
“Carrying out regular maintenance is also crucial. With summer temperatures hitting highs of 50°C drivers should check their vehicles before the trip,” Maj Gen Al Gaithi said. “Drivers shouldn’t leave flammable materials like perfumes inside the vehicle as it can explode and cause a blaze.”
Zaid Alqufaidi, managing director of retail at Enoc group, said the AutoPro service was available in 54 Enoc stations.
“We support the campaign with free checks at our service centres. Our aim to protect the driver and passengers,” Mr Alqufaidi said.
The free checks will encourage drivers to come and know what’s wrong in the vehicle to take necessary measures.”
The free service includes checks on AC and air filter, belt, wiper blades, battery health, radiator hoses, tyres, fluid level, lights, windscreen washer fluid, engine oil and coolant level.
