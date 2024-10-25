New UAE traffic rules, fines and penalties to come into effect in March

A new decree law pertaining to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> traffic rules was announced on Friday. The release, sent by the UAE government media office, said a new federal decree law on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/22/drivers-in-dubai-caught-using-mobile-phones-can-have-vehicles-seized-for-30-days-under-new-crackdown/" target="_blank">traffic regulation</a> had been issued in order to keep up with the 'rapid evolution of transportation around the world'. As per UAE legal procedure, the law will be discussed and details decided within six months, with the final decisions made public on March 29. The new law will focus on expanding the use of autonomous and electric vehicles, including details around inspecting and licencing self-driving cars. The release also specified that a Federal Traffic Council would be established, and that the responsibilities would be determined by a cabinet resolution. To be included in the new law are issues such as pedestrians crossing high-speed roads, as well as stopping and/or standing on the road. Currently, UAE law states that motorbike licences are available to people from the age of 17, for cars and light vehicles it is 18, and 20 for tractors and heavy vehicles. The decree law issued on Friday will address possible changes to these minimum limits, but it is not clear for which vehicles. Other areas also mentioned in the decree law surround the topic of driving instructors, including where they can teach students, as well as vehicle modifications, such as to the chassis, body or engine. The decree law states that a cabinet resolution will also determine the fines, penalties and administrative punishments to be issued in the case of breaching the new rules. For misusing licence plates, a punishment of either imprisonment and/or a fine of at least Dh20,000 would be given. For driving, or trying to drive, under the influence of alcohol a punishment of imprisonment and/or a fine of at least Dh20,000 and at most Dh100,000 would be handed out, wheres for those under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic substances the punishment would be imprisonment and/or a fine of between Dh30,000 and Dh200,000. Driving with a suspended licence will be punishable by either imprisonment for no more than three months, and/or a fine of at least Dh10,000. Fleeing the scene of an accident and not providing the authorities with relevant information will be punishable by either imprisonment for no more than one year, and/or a fine of between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000. Negligently causing the death of another person with a vehicle will be punishable by either imprisonment and/or a fine of at least Dh50,000. If the incident happens during specific circumstances such as driving through a flooded valley, the minimum prison term will be one year, and the minimum fine Dh100,000. Currently, fines for more serious offences are decided by the court in each individual case. Jaywalkers who cause an accident will also receive a punishment of either imprisonment and a fine of between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000.