Drivers in Dubai caught using mobile phones can have vehicles seized for 30 days under new crackdown

Distracted drivers in Dubai caught using mobile phones while behind the wheel face having their vehicles seized for up to 30 days under a new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/07/06/dubai-motorists-caught-jumping-red-lights-face-dh50000-fee-to-get-their-cars-back/" target="_blank">traffic crackdown</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/number-of-fines-issued-to-dubai-drivers-using-mobile-phones-cut-by-nearly-40-per-cent-1.1079069" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> have introduced strict new legislation expanding the number of offences for which motorists can have vehicles impounded in an effort to bolster road safety. Road users putting other drivers at risk by swerving suddenly, tailgating or displaying poor lane discipline are also being targeted by the new laws, which were published in the government's <i>Official Gazette</i> on Tuesday. It is understood the decree, which applies only to the roads of Dubai, can be enforced with immediate effect. Dubai Police have been contacted for further comment. Motorists found using mobile phones while driving could previously be fined Dh800 ($217) and receive four traffic points on their licence. Six people were killed in road accidents in the first eight months of last year by drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel, according to Dubai Police figures shared in October 2023. Police recorded 35,527 distracting driving offences in this period, with 50 people injured as a result. The latest legislation covers 14 road traffic offences, which can be punished with impoundment for 14 or 30 days. The new rules are: The directives are the latest step by Dubai Police to clamp down on reckless driving and reduce the number of injuries and deaths on the emirate's roads. Police introduced large impoundment penalties for a number of offences in June last year. They included impoundment release charges of up to Dh100,000 for taking part in unauthorised road races and a Dh50,000 penalty for jumping red lights. Impoundment time and fees for release are doubled if the motorist is caught reoffending within one year. Existing traffic fines were to be paid on top of the new fees, which have been introduced solely to release cars that have been impounded for traffic offences. The number of road accidents in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> rose by 11 per cent last year, compared to 2022. Statistics from<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/08/01/uae-minister-launches-nationwide-road-safety-drive/" target="_blank"> the Ministry of Interior, </a>released in May this year, showed there were 4,391 traffic accidents in 2023, up from 3,945 in 2022. These accidents resulted in 352 deaths, a slight increase from 343 in 2022. Figures show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/26/abu-dhabi-police-release-crash-video-warning-against-stopping-in-the-middle-of-motorways/" target="_blank">accidents in Abu Dhabi </a>caused 133 deaths and 1,850 injuries, compared to 121 deaths and 2,607 injuries in Dubai. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/12/17/three-emiratis-killed-and-one-injured-after-suv-hits-road-barrier-in-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>, 34 people died in traffic accidents last year and 387 were injured. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/19/emirati-man-dies-after-ras-al-khaimah-road-crash/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah roads</a> recorded 30 road deaths and 326 injuries. There were 16 road deaths in Umm Al Quwain and 63 injuries, 11 crash deaths in Ajman and 133 injuries, while Fujairah recorded seven road deaths and 202 injuries.