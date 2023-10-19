Emirati man dies after Ras Al Khaimah road crash

An Emirati man has died after a car crash in Ras Al Khaimah.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The fatal accident took place on Shamal Street near the bridge intersection in the Al Shamal area.

It occurred when the vehicle veered off course, collided with a traffic sign and overturned.

Police said the accident was caused by sudden swerving.

The force did not release details of when the accident took place.

"The accident occurred as a result of the vehicle veering off course while travelling on Shamal Street," Col Dr Mohammed Al Bahar, acting director of the traffic and patrols department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, said in a statement.

"This led to a collision with a traffic signboard, followed by the vehicle overturning."

Read More More than 100kg of hashish worth up to Dh2.5 million seized in Ras Al Khaimah

Both the driver and the passenger – whose ages were not disclosed – were taken to hospital where the passenger died.

The driver's condition was described as stable.

Dubai Police last month warned drivers to stay in their traffic lanes after motorists caused more than 100 accidents and three deaths in the first eight months of the year.

Last year, more than 3,000 crashes across the UAE led to the deaths of 343 people, with 5,045 others being injured.

Of those crashes, 848 were caused by sudden swerving and lane indiscipline, Ministry of Interior figures show.