Lane-swerving Abu Dhabi driver causes chaos in police video

A driver causes chaos by veering across motorway lanes in a new video from Abu Dhabi Police.

The SUV driver swerves across six lanes from left to right to take an exit.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi police share video of road accidents to commemorate victims

The undated 38-second video shows other motorists committing the offence on the same road in the capital.

As part of its latest safety campaign, the force said irresponsible lane changing can lead to serious accidents that would result in severe injuries.

Anyone caught flouting lane-changing rules will be fined Dh400, and the penalty could be far greater if lives are put at risk.