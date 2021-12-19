Lane-swerving Abu Dhabi driver causes chaos in police video

Veering across motorways can lead to multi-vehicle accidents

Salam Al Amir
Dec 19, 2021

A driver causes chaos by veering across motorway lanes in a new video from Abu Dhabi Police.

The SUV driver swerves across six lanes from left to right to take an exit.

READ MORE
Abu Dhabi police share video of road accidents to commemorate victims

The undated 38-second video shows other motorists committing the offence on the same road in the capital.

As part of its latest safety campaign, the force said irresponsible lane changing can lead to serious accidents that would result in severe injuries.

Anyone caught flouting lane-changing rules will be fined Dh400, and the penalty could be far greater if lives are put at risk.

Updated: December 19th 2021, 10:02 AM
TransportAbu Dhabi Police
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Lane-swerving Abu Dhabi driver causes chaos in police video
An image that illustrates this article January 3 to be the first working day of 2022 in the UAE
An image that illustrates this article Pharmacies now selling rapid Covid-19 home test kits
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi police video shows reckless examples of switching car lanes