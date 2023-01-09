More than 100kg of hashish from shipping boat seized in Ras Al Khaimah

More than 100kg of hashish planned for distribution across the UAE has been seized in Ras Al Khaimah.

A police officer told The National that the price of hashish depends on the quality and the market value of the shipment can be anything between Dh1.4 million and Dh2.5 million.

The drug shipment was smuggled through a port in the emirate, police said.

A number of suspects were arrested and referred to prosecutors. They face drug trafficking charges.

Officers in Ras Al Khaimah received a tip-off about the 103kg shipment, and a task force was set up with help from the coastguard to track down the suspects.

The police did not disclose any further details about the suspects, or when the drug bust took place.

“After receiving confirmed information about the smuggling attempt, a task force was set up,” said Maj Gen Ali Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

“Officers identified the suspects and arrested them on board a fishing boat.”

Maj Gen Al Nuaimi praised the work of the force’s anti-narcotics department and the emirate’s coastguard.

“The efforts of the force’s anti-drug officers will continue to stop smugglers who aim to undermine security and safety,” he said.

