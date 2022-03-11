Abu Dhabi Police seize 1.5 tonnes of heroin in major drug bust

Abu Dhabi Police seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin in a major drug smuggling attempt.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the anti-narcotics team gave them a tip that a suspicious shipment from one of the neighbouring countries was being sent to Khalifa Port. It would then be re-exported to a European country.

In a video posted online, police and customs officers seize the truck in which the drugs were being transported. The heroin was hidden in several bags of pet food.

The market value of the drugs is Dh150 million ($40m), the police said.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the operation was carried out with the help of the Directorate of Narcotics Control and the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

He said the police will continue to thwart criminal gangs and safeguard the public.

Further details of the drug seizure have not been revealed.

Last year, police in Abu Dhabi seized drugs with a street value of Dh1.2 billion.

Officers captured more than 2.6 tonnes of narcotics and 1.4 million tablets in a series of operations during the year, aimed at closing the net on drug rings.

Members of the public are urged to support the efforts of the police by providing information confidentially over suspected drug crimes to its Aman service on 800 2626.

