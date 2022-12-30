Tributes paid to father and son who drowned during flooding in Ras Al Khaimah

Tributes have been paid to an Emirati father and son who died during flash flooding in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

Sultan Al Shehi, 39, was enjoying a picnic with son Mohammed, 13, and other family members, at Wadi Shehah near Jebel Jais, when tragedy struck.

Mohammed fell into a large hole, which had filled with water during heavy rain in the emirate.

Mr Al Shehi attempted to rescue his son but both drowned.

Sulaiman Al Shehi, the deceased man's brother, said he had spoken to him on the day of the incident.

“They wanted to enjoy the weather on the road to Jebel Jais but the big hole on the side of the road ended their trip with disaster,” he said.

“My nephew Mohammed fell inside and my brother tried to save him but both drowned.”

“His wife called us and we arrived as the teams were searching for the bodies.”

Warm tributes were paid to the deceased on social media.

دعواتكم بالرحمه لهذا الرجل المحترم والخلوق سلطان مرزوق الشحي ، حيث كان بِرحله سياحية مع عائلته وفجأة يتعثر إبنه ببركة ماء غزيره ليقفز الأب محاولاً إنقاذه ولكن بقضاء الله وقدره توفى الأب والإبن معاً ، الله يرحمهم ويصبر ذويهم ويجعل إبنه شفيع له ويكتب له أجر الشُهداء بحكم إنه غريق🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/LNcywETy3v — صالح الشحي 🇦🇪 (@Saleh_R9) December 28, 2022

“Prayers for this respected man Sultan Al Shehi. He was on an outdoor trip with his family and his son fell into a hole filled with rainwater," wrote Saleh Al Shehi in a post on social media featuring pictures of both the father and his son.

"The father jumped trying to rescue his son but both died. May God have mercy on them.”

The post was viewed more than 360,000 times, with many people responding to offer their own condolences.

Ras Al Khaimah police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

هذي البركة التي غرق فيها سلطان مرزوق القيطف الشحي وابنه محمد ، شكلها من الخارج خادع ويوحي بأنها عاديه ، ولكنها من الداخل عميقه جداً ، وبِركْ الامطار بشكل عام خطيره وفيها تُربه جارفه صعب التحكم فيها اثناء الغرق ، فيرجى الحذر #منخفض_الشتاء #راس_الخيمة #جبل_جيس pic.twitter.com/EomU3WmPas — صالح الشحي 🇦🇪 (@Saleh_R9) December 29, 2022

The force said a rescue team using inflatable boats was able to pull the father and son from the large hole, but neither could be saved.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Saqr Hospital in the emirate.

They were buried at 10pm on Wednesday at a cemetery in Wadi Shaam.

The National Centre of Meteorology is urging people to stay away from flooded areas and to be on alert during wet conditions.

The NCM recorded heavy rain across a number of areas in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday morning.

The downpours caused the formation of waterfalls and streams in the mountains and made wadis overflow.