Tributes paid to father and son who drowned during flooding in Ras Al Khaimah

Sultan Al Shehi, 39, died trying to save life of his 13-year-old son who had fallen in a large hole flooded with rainwater

Sultan Al Shehi, 39, was enjoying a picnic with son Mohammed, 13, and other family members when tragedy struck at Wadi Shehah.
Ali Al Shouk
Dec 30, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Tributes have been paid to an Emirati father and son who died during flash flooding in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

Sultan Al Shehi, 39, was enjoying a picnic with son Mohammed, 13, and other family members, at Wadi Shehah near Jebel Jais, when tragedy struck.

Mohammed fell into a large hole, which had filled with water during heavy rain in the emirate.

Mr Al Shehi attempted to rescue his son but both drowned.

Sulaiman Al Shehi, the deceased man's brother, said he had spoken to him on the day of the incident.

“They wanted to enjoy the weather on the road to Jebel Jais but the big hole on the side of the road ended their trip with disaster,” he said.

“My nephew Mohammed fell inside and my brother tried to save him but both drowned.”

“His wife called us and we arrived as the teams were searching for the bodies.”

Warm tributes were paid to the deceased on social media.

“Prayers for this respected man Sultan Al Shehi. He was on an outdoor trip with his family and his son fell into a hole filled with rainwater," wrote Saleh Al Shehi in a post on social media featuring pictures of both the father and his son.

"The father jumped trying to rescue his son but both died. May God have mercy on them.”

The post was viewed more than 360,000 times, with many people responding to offer their own condolences.

Ras Al Khaimah police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The force said a rescue team using inflatable boats was able to pull the father and son from the large hole, but neither could be saved.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Saqr Hospital in the emirate.

They were buried at 10pm on Wednesday at a cemetery in Wadi Shaam.

Read more
Father and son drown after heavy flooding in Ras Al Khaimah

The National Centre of Meteorology is urging people to stay away from flooded areas and to be on alert during wet conditions.

The NCM recorded heavy rain across a number of areas in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday morning.

The downpours caused the formation of waterfalls and streams in the mountains and made wadis overflow.

Updated: December 30, 2022, 3:33 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL