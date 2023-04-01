Ramadan safety plea issued to motorists as leading causes of accidents revealed

Tailgating, driving while fatigued and jumping red lights are among the leading causes of road accidents during Ramadan, official figures have shown.

Police regularly launch safety campaigns during the holy month to encourage motorists to take care when behind the wheel, particularly during the 'iftar rush' when people hurry home to break their fast.

Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to abide by traffic regulations when travelling to iftar.

In a video message posted on social media recently, the force stressed the need to leave sufficient travel time, to stick to speed limits, stop at pedestrian crossings and not to drive through red lights.

"Always remember that there are others waiting for you to arrive safely," the video message states.

#فيديو | شرطة أبوظبي تدعو السائقين إلى الإلتزام بقوانين وأنظمة المرور والتحرك إلى الوجهات المختلفة بوقت كاف قبل الإفطار مع التقيد بالسرعات المحددة وإعطاء الأولوية للمشاة وعدم تجاوز الإشارة الضوئية الحمراء تعزيزاً للسلامة المرورية..أبوظبي أمن وأمان#شهرنا_طاعة_والتزام#شهر_رمضان pic.twitter.com/FlTPk4Ji0X — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 23, 2023

Latest statistics from the Ministry of Interior showed there were 223 road accidents in Ramadan in 2021, out of 3,488 accidents across the entire year.

The most common traffic offence was distracted driving, with 39 accidents resulting in five deaths and 34 injuries in the holy month.

Driving while tired, entering a road without ensuring it was safe to do so, failing to keep a safe distance and jumping red lights made up the five major causes of accidents during the period.

Distracted drivers

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, spoke of the dangers of failing to maintain focus when driving.

Ensuring enough rest is particularly important for those observing Ramadan, who will rise early for suhoor and will abstain from food and drink for long parts of the day, he said.

“Whether it's using a mobile phone, adjusting the radio, or reaching out to grab a tissue, any activity that takes your focus away from the road is risky," he added.

“To avoid this offence and any potential accident that may result from it, make sure you sleep well the night before, stay focused on the road and avoid engaging in any other activity that could divert your attention.”

Fatigue on the road

Driving while tired, combined with a lack of attention on the road, contributed to accidents in Ramadan 2021.

“Fatigue driving is particularly common during Ramadan as people adjust to the fasting schedule and tend to stay up for longer hours,” said Mr Edelmann.

“This can lead to a lack of attention and slower reaction times. To counter this, ensure that you get enough rest and avoid driving during peak fatigue hours, such as just before iftar.”

Expand Autoplay Two people died and 11 others were injured on February 20, when a bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area, on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Missing safety checks

Seven road deaths and 24 injuries were the result of accidents which occurred when motorists entered roads without first making sure it was safe to do so.

“When entering a road or merging lanes, it's crucial to make sure it's safe to do so,” said Mr Edelmann. "Check your mirrors, blind spots and ensure there is enough space for your vehicle to merge safely.

“Practice patience and wait for the right opportunity to join traffic, rather than rushing and risking an accident.”

Tailgating

Motorists who failed to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles caused 16 accidents that injured 16 people during Ramadan 2021.

“Maintaining a safe distance allows for adequate reaction time in case of sudden stops or swerving ,” said Mr Edelmann.

“Drivers can follow the three-second rule to make sure they leave a safe distance: when the vehicle ahead passes a fixed point, there should be at least a three-second gap before you reach that same point. Adjust this gap based on road conditions, visibility and speed.”

Running red lights

Jumping red lights is not only illegal but extremely dangerous.

Such reckless driving killed one person and injured 14 others.

Other factors that caused accidents during Ramadan 2021 were sudden swerving, lane indiscipline, speeding, reckless driving and random or double parking near mosques.

“By being mindful of these offences and taking the necessary precautions, motorists can contribute to a safer driving environment for everyone during the holy month,” said Mr Edelmann.

During last year's holy month, the Dubai Police called on all drivers to observe traffic laws and show patience and restraint in the hours before iftar.

Brig Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai Police, said on social media that many accidents were the result of “tension and fasting”, reckless driving and fatigue.

Dubai Police last year operated a campaign called An Accident-Free Ramadan, in which they distributed iftar meals to fasting motorists who were on the road when the sun was setting, shortly before maghrib prayer.

The initiative aimed to alleviate drivers' need to rush, which could result in more accidents.