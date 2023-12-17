Three Emiratis killed and one injured after SUV hits road barrier in Sharjah

Three Emirati men were killed in a traffic accident on Emirates Road in Sharjah on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened near the Al Zubair tunnel in the direction of Bridge No 7.

Officers said they received a report of the accident at 7.17am, when emergency teams were sent to the scene.

The accident involved an SUV vehicle that hit a road barrier then ran into a streetlamp.

Three people died at the scene. A fourth man was seriously injured and taken for medical treatment.

Examination of the site indicated that the vehicle was speeding at the time of crash and had swerved abruptly.

Sharjah Police extended condolences to the families of the dead and urged all motorists to obey traffic regulations.

It called on drivers to avoid distractions and exercise caution while driving.