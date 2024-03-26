Abu Dhabi Police release crash video warning against stopping in the middle of motorways

Abu Dhabi Police have shared dramatic footage of car crashes in the emirate to warn motorists of the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road.

The video shows a series of accidents that could have been avoided if one of the drivers had parked in a safe place.

In one instance, a white van smashes into the back of a parked vehicle, despite it having its hazard lights on, before colliding with another car.

Another clip shows a fast-moving vehicle slamming into a car that had stopped suddenly in the middle of a motorway, causing a multi-car pile-up.

Other vehicles can then be seen slowing down to avoid the crash, with debris strewn across the road.

The footage concludes with another car driving into the back of a vehicle that had stopped in the middle lane of a motorway, before veering off into different lane.

“The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warns of the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road,” said Abu Dhabi Police in a post on X.

They reminded motorists to move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot or the hard shoulder, if possible, in the event of an accident.

If that is not possible, they are urged to call the police.

Abu Dhabi Police regularly post footage on social media of motorists causing accidents by flouting traffic regulations in a bid to raise awareness of the serious consequences of reckless driving.

Earlier this month, the force released video footage of car crashes to warn motorists of the dangers of driving while distracted.

