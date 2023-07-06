Dubai motorists caught jumping red lights face Dh50,000 fee to get their cars back

Dubai motorists who break traffic rules on the emirate’s roads face fines of up to Dh100,000 ($27,228) after new regulations were introduced.

The traffic rules, which come into effect on July 6, have been set up to reduce the amount of dangerous driving in the emirate.

Here is a list of what your car can be impounded for and what you can expect to pay for its release.

Participating in road races without permission from Dubai Police – Dh100,000

Jumping a red light – Dh50,000

Driving recklessly in a way that endangers the safety of others – Dh50,000

Driving a recreational motorbike or quad bike on paved road – Dh50,000

Driving a vehicle with a fake or tampered number plate – Dh50,000

Hitting a police car on purpose – Dh50,000

Vehicle being driven by someone under 18 – Dh50,000

Impounding a vehicle for modification – Dh10,000

Escaping police – Dh10,000

Driving without a number plate – Dh10,000

Gathering to watch race or stunt performance on roads – Dh10,000

Having tinted glass beyond the permitted limit – Dh10,000

Modifying a car to increase speed and noise level – Dh10,000

Motorists will see the impoundment time and fees for release doubled if they are caught reoffending within one year.

There was an average of 90 drivers a day caught jumping red lights in Dubai last year, police data showed.

There were slightly fewer than 32,000 cases throughout last year.

Police said the offenders had received 12 black points on their licence in addition to a Dh1,000 ($272) fine.

The vehicles involved were also confiscated for a month and owners were ordered to pay a Dh3,000 release fee at the time.

Motorists in Dubai caught driving faster than 60kph paid a total of Dh53.9 million in traffic fines last year.

Dubai Police reported 24,837 such speeding offences in 2022, of which 4,322 involved speeds faster than 80kph.

The worst offenders had to pay Dh3,000, with 23 points being added to their licences. Their vehicles were confiscated for 60 days.

There was a total of 20,515 drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by 60kph last year. Each received a fine of Dh2,000, along with 12 traffic points and faced a 30-day vehicle confiscation.