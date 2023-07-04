Abu Dhabi Police share crash video and urge drivers to check tyres

Police in Abu Dhabi have shared footage of an accident involving a car that crashed due to poor-quality tyres.

The force urged motorists to check tyres regularly and avoid driving with worn or damaged ones.

Authorities on Tuesday released a video of a car crashing into a road barrier in the central reservation after a tyre burst. The driver loses control and the vehicle veers across four lanes of the motorway, hitting another vehicle before stopping at the barrier.

Police shared the clip along with a safety message urging motorists to check the tyres regularly before driving, especially when summer temperatures are high.

“Motorists should check the tyres and ensure there is no damage or cracks which might cause serious traffic accidents as tyres can burst in the summer,” Abu Dhabi Police said in the post.

“Motorists should check the quality of the tyre, year of manufacture and [that] the tyre [is] in good condition before long road trips.”

Those found driving with worn or damaged tyres will be fined Dh500 ($136) and receive four black points on their licence. Their vehicle will also be impounded for a week.

Ryan Hughes, chief executive of Dubai firm RMA Motors, previously told The National of the importance of always checking your tyre pressure, which can help save on fuel costs and reduce wear and tear.

"I think it's worth checking monthly because you can still get irregularities. Sometimes tyre pressure warning systems don't always pick these up," he said.

"You're going to get harsh climate, poor rubber and you're going to start getting cracks and hairline damage across the tyres.

"Along with tyre pressure, you should always check your tread and make sure they are above the legal limit of 1.6mm. If it's below 3mm, we always advise changing them."

Police regularly post crash videos on social media to drive home the importance of abiding by traffic rules.

The video was shared as part of an awareness campaign by the Ministry of Interior called Safe Summer, to encourage drivers to follow rules to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

Figures from the Ministry of Interior show there were 11 traffic accidents in the UAE last year because of faulty tyres.

