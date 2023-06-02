Abu Dhabi Police release crash video warning drivers to put down phones

Abu Dhabi Police have shared footage of an accident caused by distracted driving, while urging motorists to put their phones down and keep their eyes on the road.

Authorities on Friday released the video of a driver crashing into the vehicle in front, which veered off the road and hit a barrier because of the force of the impact.

The heavily damaged car then spins back into the line of traffic, as debris is strewn on to the road.

Police regularly post crash footage on social media to drive home the importance of abiding by traffic rules.

#فيديو | بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز التحكم والمتابعة وضمن مبادرة "لكم التعليق" فيديو لحادث مروري بسبب الانشغال بغير الطريق . #لكم_التعليق#الانشغال_بغير_الطريق pic.twitter.com/fIgiCADqOz — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 2, 2023

They shared a safety message along with the clip, warning of the perils of using phones to “browse the internet, social media sites, make a call, take photos” when driving.

The law states that motorists found using mobile phones while driving face fines of up to Dh800 and may have four black points imposed on their license.

The same penalties apply for other causes of inattentive driving, such as eating, drinking and smoking.

More than 105,000 drivers were fined in the first half of last year for being distracted while driving.

“Motorists can be distracted while using their phones to send WhatsApp messages or browsing social media platforms or taking pictures. Being distracted can cause severe accidents and fatalities,” said Abu Dhabi Police in a recent safety notice.

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, has previously told The National of the dangers of failing to maintain focus when driving.

“Whether it's using a mobile phone, adjusting the radio, or reaching out to grab a tissue, any activity that takes your focus away from the road is risky,” he said.

“To avoid this offence and any potential accident that may result from it, make sure you sleep well the night before, stay focused on the road and avoid engaging in any other activity that could divert your attention.”