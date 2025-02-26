UAE road accidents on the rise as population surges

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">Traffic accidents</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> increased by 8 per cent per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023. The number of deaths recorded was 384, higher than in 2023 and 2022, with just under a third of victims in their 20s. The annual figures were released as the country witnesses a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/11/abu-dhabis-population-reaches-almost-38-million-people-census-reveals/" target="_blank">population surge</a>, with more vehicles on the road than ever before. According to Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, the increasing number of accidents is linked to population growth, more driving licence holders and heavier traffic congestion, especially in Dubai. “Fuller roads mean more anxious motorists, as stress levels rise in dense traffic and on congested roads,” Mr Edelmann said. “We are also seeing a general decline in a caring attitude and politeness towards other road users,” said Mr Edelmann referencing a study released last month that showed a rise in congestion levels in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi saw some improvement. Official figures released by the Ministry of Interior identified distraction as the leading cause of road accidents. Sudden deviation was the second most common cause, followed by failure to maintain a safe distance. “All motorists must remain fully focused at all times,” added Mr Edelmann. “One in five drivers is not paying full attention and, in some demographics, it’s even worse. This is a major safety concern.” He said a study by Road Safety UAE and Al Wathba National Insurance last year found that 55 per cent of motorists admitted to being distracted by mobile phone use. Mr Edelmann drew attention to poor road etiquette and added that many sudden deviations in direction happen without the use of indicators. “Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres, and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.” He said there is a need for focused education on proper signalling habits. Despite safety campaigns and enforcement measures, 384 people died in crashes last year – an increase from 352 deaths in 2023 and 343 in 2022. The fatalities included 133 people aged between 19 and 29, and 149 aged between 30 and 44. “It's deeply concerning to see a second consecutive year of rising fatality numbers,” he said. “The young driver segment remains particularly vulnerable and more must be done to drive education by parents, schools and training centres to address this.” “Given that there are more men on the roads, based on a recent study by us, it’s no surprise that they are statistically more involved in accidents.” He said this aligns with global trends which indicate that male drivers tend to be at higher risk. Most accidents occurred in clear weather, when roads were classified as “clear” or “open”, reinforcing the conclusion that human error remains the dominant factor. <i>This story has been updated to correct inaccuracies in a previous version of the article, which stated that accidents had risen by 46% in 2024.</i>