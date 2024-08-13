Accident-Free Day 2024: UAE drivers offered deduction of four black traffic points

UAE drivers have been offered the chance to wipe four black points from their licences by a police campaign.

Accident-Free Day has been launched by the Federal Traffic Council for 2024, with motorists urged to sign an online pledge that they will avoid accidents and not break traffic regulations on Monday, August 26.

The initiative, aiming to reduce accidents and improve road safety, coincides with the start of the school year.

Drivers are called on to adhere to traffic laws and will be rewarded with the deduction of four black traffic points within two weeks of August 26, state news agency Wam reported.

To sign up, simply visit the Ministry of Interior website, log in and sign the pledge.

Brig Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the campaign is part of a strategy to improve road safety by spreading the culture of responsible driving to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety.

This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians, to achieve an accident-free traffic environment, he said.

Brig Al Harthi said the campaign focuses on educating drivers to take precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on the streets surrounding schools, not to be distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, adhering to lanes and leaving a safe distance.

It also highlights the importance of giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles and other traffic requirements.

What are black points?

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches.

There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the Dubai Police website, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates.

If your car is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can be up to Dh100,000 ($27,200), depending on the offence.

For more information, you can read The National’s guide to black points.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024 Equestrian

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).

Judo

Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).



Cycling

Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).



Swimming

Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).



Athletics

Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

Company profile Name: Yodawy

Based: Egypt

Founders: Karim Khashaba, Sherief El-Feky and Yasser AbdelGawad

Sector: HealthTech

Total funding: $24.5 million

Investors: Algebra Ventures, Global Ventures, MEVP and Delivery Hero Ventures, among others

Number of employees: 500



Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

Company profile Company name: Twig Solutions (with trade name Twig)

Started: 2021

Founders: Chafic Idriss, Karam El Dik and Rayan Antonios

Based: UAE

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: bootstrapped (undisclosed)

Current number of staff: 13

Investment stage: pre-seed — closing the round as we speak

Investors: senior executives from the GCC financial services industry and global family offices





The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5