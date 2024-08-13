Accident-Free Day 2024: UAE drivers offered deduction of four black traffic points

UAE drivers have been offered the chance to wipe four black points from their licences by a police campaign.
Accident-Free Day has been launched by the Federal Traffic Council for 2024, with motorists urged to sign an online pledge that they will avoid accidents and not break traffic regulations on Monday, August 26.
The initiative, aiming to reduce accidents and improve road safety, coincides with the start of the school year.
Drivers are called on to adhere to traffic laws and will be rewarded with the deduction of four black traffic points within two weeks of August 26, state news agency Wam reported.
To sign up, simply visit the Ministry of Interior website, log in and sign the pledge.
Brig Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the campaign is part of a strategy to improve road safety by spreading the culture of responsible driving to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety.
This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians, to achieve an accident-free traffic environment, he said.
Brig Al Harthi said the campaign focuses on educating drivers to take precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on the streets surrounding schools, not to be distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, adhering to lanes and leaving a safe distance.
It also highlights the importance of giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles and other traffic requirements.
What are black points?
Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence.
If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches.
There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the Dubai Police website, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates.
If your car is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can be up to Dh100,000 ($27,200), depending on the offence.
For more information, you can read The National’s guide to black points.
