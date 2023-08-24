Accident Free Day: Which offences in Dubai result in black points and traffic fines?

Promoting safer driving is a high priority for Dubai Police, as authorities aim to reduce injuries and deaths caused by accidents in the emirate.

Regular campaigns are carried out to encourage motorists to adhere to road rules, including an amnesty on black points on the first day of the new school term.

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the violations.

There are 143 traffic laws listed on the Dubai Police website, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension.

If your car is impounded, there are additional fees in order to release it. These can be up to Dh100,000 (about $27,200) depending on the offence.

Below, The National lists just some of the offences that will result in either fines or black points being added to your licence.

Dangerous Driving

Driving in a way that endangers the lives and safety of others, or causes harm to public or private property, will result in a fine of Dh2,000 and 23 black points.

Furthermore, these offences can lead to vehicle confiscation for up to 60 days.

Heavy vehicle operators face a harsher penalty. Driving a heavy vehicle in a manner that endangers lives and safety or causes harm to public or private property will result in a fine of Dh3,000, along with the suspension of their licence for one year.

Speeding and signal violations

Speeding remains a significant concern in road safety. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 kph or 80 kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points, as well as vehicle confiscation for 30 days.

Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits.

Speeding by no more than 30km/h over the maximum speed limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points.

Drivers and motorcyclists who run red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of Dh3,000 and a one-year licence suspension for the same offence.

Speeding remains a significant concern in road safety. Reem Mohammed / The National

Pedestrian and parking violations

Responsibility towards pedestrians is crucial when navigating busy roads, and failure to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings will result in a fine of Dh500 and six black points. Similarly, parking violations, such as stopping on pedestrian crossings or parking in spaces designated for people with special needs, will result in fines of Dh1,000 and six black points.

Child safety and seat belt enforcement

Child safety measures and seat belts have been legally required for a number of years now, and failure to use them carries financial penalties. Allowing children under 10 years old or under 145cm in height to sit in the front seat incurs a fine of Dh400. Failure to provide a child's car seat for those under four years old will also result in a fine of Dh400.

If the driver or a passenger does not wear a seat belt while the vehicle is moving, this attracts a fine of Dh400 and four black points.

Driver distractions

Distracted driving, often the result of mobile phone use or other activities, poses a significant risk to road safety. Offences such as using a hand-held mobile phone while driving or engaging in any other form of distraction – such as eating or applying make up – result in a fine of Dh800 and four black points.

Vehicle Condition

Dubai's traffic regulations also emphasise the importance of maintaining proper vehicle conditions. Offences related to driving vehicles with faulty lighting, such as indicators or rear lights, or car lights in poor condition, carry fines ranging from Dh400 to Dh600, along with between two and six black points.

Influence of substances

Driving under the influence of alcohol will result in 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for 60 days. The court may also decide on a suitable fine.

Anyone found driving with narcotics in their blood stream will have their car impounded for 60 days, in addition to a fine decided by a court.