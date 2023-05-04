Dubai 'super speeders' paid Dh53 million in traffic fines last year

Drivers caught breaking the speed limits on Dubai's roads by more than 60kph last year paid a total of Dh53.9 million ($14.6 million) in traffic fines.

Dubai Police reported 24,837 such speeding offences in 2022, of which 4,322 were motorists who exceeded speed limits by 80kph.

Each of the worst offenders had to pay a fine of Dh3,000, had 23 points added to their licences and had their vehicles confiscated for 60 days.

Exceeding maximum speed limits is one of the most serious violations because it can cause or contribute to major accidents, said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

A total of 20,515 drivers exceeded the speed limit by 60kph. Each was fined Dh2,000, received 12 traffic points and faced a 30-day vehicle confiscation.

"Committing traffic violations happens, but there is a big difference between a violation committed by mistake due to inattention or lack of focus, and a violation that reflects reckless behaviour committed deliberately," Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

Speed limits are determined following careful studies that take into account several factors, including traffic density and the nature of the road.

“Everyone must be aware that adherence to speed limits is crucial to ensuring safety and the additional margin to speed limit cuts off all excuses of lack of focus,” he said.

“Lack of focus makes a driver exceed the speed limit by one or two kilometres but there is no excuse for a driver who over speeds by more than 60 or 80 kilometres.”

The risk of high-speed driving intensifies when combined with other factors, such as using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

“In such situations, the driver lacks adequate time to react and address any unforeseen emergencies that may arise in their path," Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

“Moreover, if a car crash is imminent due to excessive speed and insufficient spacing between vehicles, the driver may be compelled to make a sudden evasive manoeuvre.”

He said this sudden action could lead to an even more significant accident and endanger the lives of the driver, and others.

"This violation is also a major cause of many traffic accidents and reflect the undisciplined behaviour of those who do it," he added.

The department dealt with 2,319 such offences last year. Motorists were punished with a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic points and 60 days of car confiscation and impoundment.

Law-breaking behaviour included recklessly weaving between cars at high speeds, abruptly stopping in front of other vehicles, street racing, road rage and aggression.

“We do not tolerate these behaviours, because they pose risk to those who do them and to other road users," Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

He said that while most drivers abided by the law, the department was focused on raising public awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.

"There is a still a minority of drivers who require deterrence to improve overall road safety for everyone," he said.