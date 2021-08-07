Abu Dhabi Police issue 27,000 fines for 'distracted driving'

More than 27,000 fines were given to drivers in Abu Dhabi in the first six months of the year for 'distracted driving'.

Taking calls and checking messages, along with looking around to talk to passengers, were among the offences that led to Dh800 fines being issued.

"According to statistics and analytical studies, distracted driving is among the most dangerous offences, as it may lead to serious injuries and even cost lives," Abu Dhabi Police's traffic directorate said.

The department "stressed the importance of maintaining focus while driving, and watching the road to avoid losing control of the vehicle, noting that using the smartphones, making phone calls, talking to passengers and other distractions can have cause traffic accidents, which sometimes have dire consequences".

It also said using the phone or anything else that causes a distraction while driving will result in a Dh800 fine and four black points.

Last week, the force said it had fined 770 drivers for running noisy vehicles in 2021, including many who deliberately adjusted their vehicles to be as loud as possible.

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

