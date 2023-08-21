UAE announces black point amnesty for safe drivers on first day of school

UAE motorists can remove four black points from their record by not being involved in a road accident or committing a traffic offence on the first day of school next week.

The Federal Traffic Council announced on Monday that drivers will have their black points removed if they sign an online pledge and do not commit traffic offences on August 28.

The new reward is part of an ‘Accident-Free Day’ nationwide campaign, which aims to encourage drivers to follow traffic rules on the first day of school.

Drivers can register on the Ministry of Interior website.

Brig Hussain Al Harthy, chair of the Federal Traffic Council, said the initiative is to motivate drivers to remain safe on the roads.

“The council launched the gesture to encourage drivers and remind them about the importance of this day,” Brig Al Harthy said.

“Our aim is to spread awareness and traffic safety to all road users.

“People who participate in the initiative and follow the rules will be rewarded with removing four black points in the traffic system.”

The first day of the school year is usually one of the busiest on the country's roads during peak hours and the Ministry urged drivers to pay extra attention, especially near schools.

“The choice of August 28 was made to coincide with the start of the school year, creating a preventive occasion where all sectors of society, both public and private, work towards accident-free roads and without hazards,” he added.

As part of the pledge, motorists have been urged to follow basic traffic rules including fastening their seat belts, staying within the speed limit and leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

The number of crashes increased by 13 per cent in 2022 to 3,945, up from 3,488 in 2021, according to the most recent Ministry of Interior figures.

The Ministry said 343 people were killed in 2022, down from 381 the previous year.

The number of people injured in road collisions almost doubled to 5,045 – a sharp increase on the 2,620 the year before.