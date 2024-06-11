Abu Dhabi's population reaches almost 3.8 million people, census reveals

The population in Abu Dhabi has risen to just under 3.8 million people – with twice as many males as females, according to the latest figures.

Findings were based on data from the Abu Dhabi Census last year.

Data from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi showed that 3,789,860 people were living in the emirate, 67 per cent of whom were male.

The median age – the middle number in a sorted list of numbers – of Abu Dhabi's population was 33, said the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The results provide insights on demographics, distribution, employment, and residential and non-residential units on 30 September 2023.

“This is an important step towards strengthening national efforts to improve the quality of services and support comprehensive development plans in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, and chairman of the Higher Census Committee.

“The census’ output support the decision-making process and monitoring of variables and trends that government entities rely on in formulating economic and social programmes and policies, as well as supporting the private sector and investors with accurate data that enhances investment in the emirate.”

The Abu Dhabi region, with a population of 2,495,925 people, was the largest in terms of population, 66 per cent of the total population of the emirate.

This was followed by the Al Ain region, with a population of 1,009,735 people, 27 per cent of the total population of Abu Dhabi, while the Al Dhafra region, had 284,205 inhabitants, seven per cent of the total population, the media office reported.

These numbers represent an 82 per cent increase in the employed population since 2011, bringing the total employment to 2,522,390 individuals.

The employed workforce is divided into 46 per cent white-collar workers, a category that has seen 109 per cent surge since 2011, and 54 per cent blue-collar workers, a group that has experienced 65 per cent growth compared to 2011.

“This data highlights the dynamic expansion and diversity of the workforce in Abu Dhabi,” read a statement from the emirate's media office.

Abu Dhabi also witnessed a 66 per cent increase in the number of residential and non-residential units since 2011, totalling 754,555 units.

Of these, residential units account for 58 per cent with 441,410 units, while non-residential units make up the remaining 42 per cent with 313,145 units.

“This growth is a testament to the positive effects of the continuous infrastructure developments undertaken by the emirate in recent years,” the media office said.

The 2023 census was the first of its kind since 2011, according to the statistics centre website.

Back then the population of the emirate was 2,073,307.

In 1995, the population of Abu Dhabi was 942,463, census data shows.