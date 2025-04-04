Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks after Tehran hints at nuclear weapons

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks on recent Middle East developments amid rising tensions between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the prospect of renewed negotiations.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wanted direct talks with Iran over a new nuclear deal, days after Ali Larijani, Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s senior adviser and former nuclear negotiator, said that his country would acquire nuclear weapons if attacked.

During the phone call, the Crown Prince and Mr Pezeshkian "discussed recent developments in the region and reviewed several issues of mutual concern," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Iranian state media quoted Mr Pezeshkian as saying that "the non-peaceful use of nuclear energy has absolutely no place in our security and defence doctrine." However, he added that "it is possible for the nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as has been the case in previous years, to be fully subject to verification”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to engage and hold dialogue to reduce certain tensions, based on mutual interests and respect. We are not at odds with any country, but we have no hesitation in defending ourselves," he affirmed.

Exchanges between the US and Iran have escalated tension in the already volatile region, devastated by the Gaza war. Yet, even as the disputes grow more heated, analysts believe indirect talks between Washington and Tehran are set to continue, with both sides manoeuvring to strengthen their negotiating positions, despite the risk of miscalculations that could lead to war.

"I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries," Mr Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I think they're concerned, I think they feel vulnerable and I don't want them to feel that way." He added that he "knew for a fact" that Iran did not want to use intermediaries after weeks of back and forth between Iran and the US over the possibility of a new nuclear deal.

Quoting Iranian sources, Sky News Arabia reported that Tehran and Washington have agreed to begin indirect negotiations within the next three weeks in Oman. The National has contacted the White House for comment.

In 2015, world powers, including the US, signed a deal with Iran putting limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Mr Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term and instituted a "maximum pressure" economic campaign against Iran, which he reinstated when he returned to office this year.

