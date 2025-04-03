Participants display cartoon cut-outs depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally marking Al Quds Day in Tehran. EPA
Participants display cartoon cut-outs depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally marking Al Quds Day in Tehran. EPA

News

MENA

US and Iran walk a fine line between leverage and war

Each side is believed to be manoeuvring to strengthen negotiating positions despite risk posed by growing tension

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem
Abu Dhabi

April 03, 2025