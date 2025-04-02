A US ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location in Yemen, after President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Houthi infrastructure last month. Reuters
Houthis claim US warship attacked in retaliation for strikes on Yemen that killed four

USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier due to arrive in the Middle East to boost Washington's military presence

Hala Nasar
April 02, 2025