Smoke rises over buildings in in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, following US air strikes on Thursday March 27. EPA
US attacks on Houthis kill one person in Yemen

Four others were injured in the strikes on Saada, according to rebel-run media

The National

March 29, 2025