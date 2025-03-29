US attacks on Houthis kill one person in Yemen

At least one person has been killed in overnight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> air strikes against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>’s Houthi rebels, the group’s Saba news agency said on Saturday. The American attacks, launched from late on Friday into Saturday, targeted several areas in Yemen that are under the control of the Iranian-backed rebels. Sanaa, the capital, was hit as well as the governorates of Al Jawf and Saada. A civilian was killed in Saada, a rebel stronghold city, and four were wounded in the attack, according to Saba news agency. The US military's Central Command posted videos on X overnight of attacks on the Houthis, without saying when they were launched. The US has carried out near-daily strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen since March 15, after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel's blockade of aid entering Gaza since the start of the month. The rebels also resumed launching missiles at Israel after the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, ending a ceasefire that began on January 19. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> threatened to hold <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/iran-calls-us-strikes-on-yemen-a-crime-and-warns-it-will-respond-to-aggression-on-its-territory/" target="_blank">Iran </a>responsible for “every shot fired by the Houthis”. The rebels' telecommunications ministry in Sanaa said US strikes on Friday destroyed “broadcasting stations, communication towers and the messaging network” in Amran and Saada governorates. The strikes in Amran around Jebel Aswad, or “Black Mountain”, appeared to be particularly intense. The Houthis have targeted more than 100 merchant ships with drones and missiles since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a> began in October 2023, in what it has described as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave. The rebels also claim to have attacked US military ships in the Red Sea, although no damage has been reported.