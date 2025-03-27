US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth recently trained with military service members in Pearl Harbour, Hawaii. Photo: @SecDef
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth recently trained with military service members in Pearl Harbour, Hawaii. Photo: @SecDef

News

US

Pete Hegseth's Arabic tattoo sends bad message to Muslim world, critics say

Secretary of Defence has several tattoos that have raised eyebrows both in the US and abroad

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

March 27, 2025