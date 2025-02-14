The US is aiming to reduce Iran's oil exports by 90 per cent, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Reuters
The US is aiming to reduce Iran's oil exports by 90 per cent, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Reuters

Business

Energy

US wants to slash Iran oil exports by more than 90% in maximum pressure campaign

Treasury Secretary says Tehran could face ‘severe economic distress’ if oil exports return to levels seen during first Trump term

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

February 14, 2025