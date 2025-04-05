No fatalities in Dubai hot-air balloon incident

Dubai Police have said there were no fatalities in a hot-air balloon incident that occurred in the Emirate on March 23.

A statement to The National from the Dubai Media Office said: "All injuries resulting from the incident were classified as minor to moderate, and those affected received immediate medical attention. The individuals involved were of various nationalities."

On Friday, footage went viral of a Russian tourist and her mother on the balloon ride over the desert, along with reports of two fatalities.

In a statement to The National, Dubai Police said that preliminary findings suggest the incident was caused by deteriorating weather during landing.

A comprehensive official investigation is under way.

Dubai Police have urged the public and media to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely on official sources for accurate updates, in order to prevent unnecessary concern and confusion.

