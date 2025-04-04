Abu Dhabi Police share crash video to warn drivers against sudden swerving

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/26/abu-dhabi-police-release-crash-video-warning-against-stopping-in-the-middle-of-motorways/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Police</a> on Friday shared dramatic footage of a motorway crash caused by drivers abruptly switching lanes, to highlight the dangers of flouting the rules of the road. The force released a 30-second video showing drivers darting between lanes, initially narrowly avoiding a serious accident. The footage culminates with a collision between two cars as they both suddenly swerve into the left lane – also known as the overtaking or fast lane. One of the cars is sent careering into a road barrier, while the other driver veers into the middle of the road, into the path of other drivers. Police said such behaviour puts the lives of fellow road users at risk and warned that offenders face heavy punishments under the law. Drivers who drive in a manner which “endangers the life of the driver or the lives, safety, or security of others” can be hit with a Dh2,000 fine, have up to 23 black points imposed on their licence and have their vehicle impounded for 60 days. Drivers must pay Dh50,000 to have a seized vehicle released. If this fee is not paid, the car will be put up for auction. Abu Dhabi Police regularly posts footage on social media of motorists causing accidents by flouting traffic rules, to raise awareness of the serious consequences of reckless driving. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">Traffic accidents</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, figures from the Ministry of Interior show. According to Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, the increasing number of accidents is linked to population growth, more drivers and heavier traffic congestion. Mr Edelmann also drew attention to poor road etiquette and added that indicators are often not used when drivers change direction. He said focused education on proper signalling is needed. “Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres, and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.”