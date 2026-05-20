Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to London turns back due to technical issue

An Etihad Airways flight bound for London had to turn around and return to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue.

The rerouting of the flight was confirmed by Etihad, which said a flight from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi would also be delayed as a result.

“Etihad Airways flight EY061 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on May 20 returned to Abu Dhabi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. Guests will continue their journey on an alternative aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

"Subsequently, the return flight EY062 from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 20 May will also be delayed."