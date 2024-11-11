Flexible working hours can cut Dubai peak-hour traffic by 30%, new surveys show

Flexible and remote-working policies can ease congestion on Dubai roads, cutting peak-hour traffic by 30 per cent, two new surveys have shown.

The surveys, conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department looked at how flexible working hours, with a two-hour start window, and four to five days of remote working per month across both private and public firms in Dubai, impacts traffic.

According to the findings, the morning traffic eased by 30 per cent.

"For example, if 20 per cent of employees work remotely, traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road could decrease by 9.8 per cent and on Al Khail Road by 8.4 per cent. Additionally, flexible working hours alone could reduce traffic volumes by 5.7 per cent on Sheikh Zayed Road and 5 per cent on Al Khail Road," the statement from the government read.

The first survey covered 644 companies with over 320,000 employees, while the second surveyed 12,000 employees from the private sector. It showed that 32 per cent of private companies currently implement remote work policies, with a further 58 per cent of companies expressing readiness to expand remote work. Additionally, 31 per cent of companies have implemented flexible working hours, with potential expansion possible for 66 per cent of those not currently applying the policy.

In May the authorities announced they would survey residents as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved Dubai's Traffic Flow Plan. It is part of an effort to balance business productivity and quality of life, with both public and private sectors encouraged to expand flexible working hours and remote work policies to reduce traffic congestion.

“The survey results offer insights into Dubai’s pioneering, innovative, and flexible model as a leading hub for talent and expertise, reinforcing the emirate’s continuous efforts to provide a world-class work environment characterised by flexibility and efficiency," added Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director general of DGHR. He added that since the remote work policy was introduced in 2020, "it has become a core part of the corporate culture in most government entities", with "80 per cent of these entities offering employees the option to work remotely two days a week".

According to the survey, 87 per cent of Dubai government employees felt flexible hours aligned with their personal needs, while 89.4 per cent agreed it enhanced productivity. It also showed that 80.4 per cent believed their productivity while working remotely matches that in the office, with 90 per cent reporting no issues with communication or connectivity with colleagues or managers.

Additionally, some government bodies provide flexibility in starting work between 6:30am and 8:30am, allowing employees to distribute their commutes during morning and evening peak hours and facilitating smoother arrivals and departures to and from the workplace. Mattar Al Tayer, commissioner general for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar, said remote or flexible work patterns promote "sustainable transport options".

