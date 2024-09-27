Sheikh Hamdan meets President of Uzbekistan on official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/26/sheikh-hamdan-to-depart-uae-on-friday-for-official-visit-to-uzbekistan/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday held talks with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/06/12/uae-and-uzbekistan-sign-expanded-strategic-partnership/?_gl=1*1ixwm0k*_gcl_au*NTM5OTI0MTQ3LjE3MjczNDIwNDg.*_ga*Njk5MjQwNDcyLjE3MjczNDIwNDk.*_ga_M5L9RW08VS*MTcyNzQ0MzcwMC45LjEuMTcyNzQ0NzA2OC41MC4wLjA." target="_blank">Uzbekistan</a>, as part of an official visit to the country. They witnessed the signing of a number of agreements aimed at furthering <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/28/masdars-total-investment-in-uzbekistan-reaches-4-billion/" target="_blank">partnerships</a> between the friendly nations at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations during the discussions. "We are proud of the significant progress in UAE-Uzbekistan relations and are keen to expand ties to serve mutual interests in line with the leadership’s vision for enhancing international co-operation," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on social media platform X. Earlier, the Dubai Crown Prince earlier received a military guard of honour after landing in the Uzbek capital. The trip is Sheikh Hamdan's first overseas engagement since being appointed to the UAE Cabinet in July. He was named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, following consultation with President Sheikh Mohamed. The visit will serve to further the strong links already in place between the two countries. In January, the UAE approved visa-free travel for those travelling from <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/06/12/uae-and-uzbekistan-sign-expanded-strategic-partnership/" target="_blank">Uzbekistan</a>. The two countries signed an agreement that allows visa exemptions for citizens of both nations for tourism, business and short-term visits, the state news agency Wam reported at the time. In June 2022, the countries signed an agreement to co-operate on government modernisation, with a focus on 10 sectors to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The move expanded a similar agreement made in 2019. Areas of co-operation were updated to include the financial sector; education; the economy; government leadership; food security and agriculture, and ports and customs. Uzbekistan is known for its Islamic architectural landmarks and its location on the historic Silk Road trade route. It is one of the world's biggest producers of cotton and has substantial oil and gas reserves. In 2023, non-oil trade between the countries reached $1.9 billion, almost doubling the $1bn figure from the previous year. The UAE emerged as Uzbekistan’s 17th largest trading partner globally in 2022, outpacing other Arab countries and accounting for 82 percent of Uzbekistan’s trade with the Arab world, Wam said.