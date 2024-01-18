UAE approves visa-free travel for Uzbekistan

The UAE has approved visa-free travel for those travelling from Uzbekistan.

The two countries signed an agreement on Thursday that allows visa exemptions for citizens of both nations for tourism, business and short-term visits, state news agency Wam reported.

The memorandum of understanding aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and facilitate movement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulaziz Akulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The new rules will allow UAE citizens to travel to Uzbekistan and stay there for up to 30 days without needing a visa.

It will also allow Uzbekistan citizens to travel and stay in the UAE for the same period.

The new visa exemptions will come into force from February 15 this year.