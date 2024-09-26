Sheikh Hamdan to depart UAE on Friday for official visit to Uzbekistan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is scheduled to leave the UAE on Friday for an official visit to Uzbekistan.

He will lead a high-level delegation to the Central Asian country for talks with several top officials to "explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations", Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

It will be Sheikh Hamdan's first overseas engagement since being appointed to the UAE Cabinet in July. Sheikh Hamdan was named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, following consultation with President Sheikh Mohamed. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also appointed to the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

In January, the UAE approved visa-free travel for those travelling from Uzbekistan. The two countries signed an agreement that allows visa exemptions for citizens of both nations for tourism, business and short-term visits, the state news agency Wam reported at the time.

In June 2022, the countries signed an agreement to co-operate on government modernisation, with a focus on 10 sectors to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The move expanded a similar agreement made in 2019. Areas of co-operation were updated to include the financial sector; education; the economy; government leadership; food security and agriculture, and ports and customs.

Uzbekistan is known for its Islamic architectural landmarks and its location on the historic Silk Road trade route. It is one of the world's biggest producers of cotton and has substantial oil and gas reserves.

In 2023, non-oil trade between the countries reached $1.9 billion, almost doubling the $1bn figure from the previous year. The UAE emerged as Uzbekistan’s 17th largest trading partner globally in 2022, outpacing other Arab countries and accounting for 82 percent of Uzbekistan’s trade with the Arab world, Wam said.

UAE%20v%20West%20Indies %3Cp%3EFirst%20ODI%20-%20Sunday%2C%20June%204%20%0D%3Cbr%3ESecond%20ODI%20-%20Tuesday%2C%20June%206%20%0D%3Cbr%3EThird%20ODI%20-%20Friday%2C%20June%209%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMatches%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Stadium.%20All%20games%20start%20at%204.30pm%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Adithya%20Shetty%2C%20Ali%20Naseer%2C%20Ansh%20Tandon%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Basil%20Hameed%2C%20Ethan%20D%E2%80%99Souza%2C%20Fahad%20Nawaz%2C%20Jonathan%20Figy%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Lovepreet%20Singh%2C%20Matiullah%2C%20Mohammed%20Faraazuddin%2C%20Muhammad%20Jawadullah%2C%20Rameez%20Shahzad%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Sanchit%20Sharma%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A