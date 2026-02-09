Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on his arrival in the UAE on Monday, reported state news agency Wam.

The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Egypt in August, where he held talks with Mr El Sisi. Before that, in June, the leaders discussed the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

August's talks were a sign of the depth of the relationship between the two countries, according to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The visit underscored the strength of relations and the importance of continued joint co-ordination between Cairo and the UAE on priority issues, said Mr Madbouly, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

“Co-operation between Egypt and the UAE continues to grow in vital areas, including energy, investment and economic development, affirming continuing work to strengthen and expand its horizons in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports comprehensive development plans in the region,” he said.

In November 2024, the UAE and Egypt signed preliminary agreements to develop several large-scale renewable energy projects in the North African country as they deepened their economic ties.