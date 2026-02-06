President Sheikh Mohamed meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday held talks in Abu Dhabi with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aimed at deepening long-standing bilateral ties.

The UAE leader said discussions in the capital had focused exploring opportunities for "enhanced collaboration" between their two nations.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE special envoy to Germany, was also present at the meeting.

"Today in Abu Dhabi I met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss our nations’ long-standing ties and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "The UAE remains keen to strengthen relations with Germany in line with our shared vision of fostering stability, progress and prosperity for all."

In July, Sheikh Mohamed sent a written message to Mr Merz centred on efforts to expand co-operation between the countries. The message was delivered by Dr Al Jaber as part of a visit to Berlin, in which he met Thorsten Frei, head of the Federal Chancellery and Minister of State for Special Tasks, alongside Ahmed Al Attar, UAE ambassador to Germany.

During the meeting, the two men explored ways to enhance co-operation across sectors including the economy, trade, energy, renewable energy, advanced industry and technology, and strategic investments, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

Dr Al Jaber also emphasised that UAE–Germany relations are characterised by mutual understanding and productive co-operation.