Four injured after Iranian drone strike near Dubai Airport

Four people were injured as two drones launched from Iran fell near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Two Ghanaians and a Bangladeshi suffered minor injuries in the incident, while an Indian was moderately injured.

“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago,” Dubai Media Office said in a statement issued at 11.38am.

The media office said air traffic was “operating as normal”.

This FlightRadar24 grab shows Dubai-bound flights circling over Oman after the drone strike in the Dubai airport vicinity. They landed safely in Dubai once the all-clear was given. Info

As of Tuesday, the UAE's air defence systems had detected 1,475 drones sent by Iran since the start of hostilities on Saturday, February 28.

The Ministry of Defence said 1,385 of those drones had been intercepted with 90 impacts on land.

Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended operations on Saturday, March 7, because of the disruption caused by the falling debris from missiles intercepted above the UAE.

Emirates planes bound for Dubai had been put in a holding pattern on Saturday morning, FlightRadar showed. This came after authorities dealt with a “minor incident” resulting from falling debris from an interception by air defence systems, Dubai Media Office said.

Dubai International Airport resumed a limited number of flights from Monday, March 2, following the complete closure of airspace.

Both Dubai International and Zayed International airports suffered damage during Iranian drone on the first weekend of the conflict, largely from debris falling from intercepted aircraft.