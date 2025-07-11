Sheikh Mohamed sends letter to German Chancellor Merz

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday sent a written message to Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, regarding bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation.
The message was delivered by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Germany, in Berlin.
At the start of his visit to the German capital, he met Thorsten Frei, head of the Federal Chancellery and Minister of State for Special Tasks, alongside Ahmed Al Attar, UAE ambassador to Germany.
During the meeting, the two men explored ways to enhance co-operation across key sectors including the economy, trade, energy, renewable energy, advanced industry and technology, and strategic investments, state news agency Wam reported.
Dr Al Jaber also emphasised that UAE–Germany relations are characterised by mutual understanding and productive co-operation.
Last month, Dr Al Jaber addressed the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Washington, where he said tension in the Middle East is a reminder that energy is a “cornerstone of peace, stability and ensuring prosperity”.
