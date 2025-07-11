Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Germany, and Germany's head of the Federal Chancellery, Thorsten Frei. Wam
Sheikh Mohamed sends letter to German Chancellor Merz

President's message seeks to enhance co-operation between the two nations

July 11, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday sent a written message to Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, regarding bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation.

The message was delivered by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Germany, in Berlin.

At the start of his visit to the German capital, he met Thorsten Frei, head of the Federal Chancellery and Minister of State for Special Tasks, alongside Ahmed Al Attar, UAE ambassador to Germany.

During the meeting, the two men explored ways to enhance co-operation across key sectors including the economy, trade, energy, renewable energy, advanced industry and technology, and strategic investments, state news agency Wam reported.

Dr Al Jaber also emphasised that UAE–Germany relations are characterised by mutual understanding and productive co-operation.

Last month, Dr Al Jaber addressed the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Washington, where he said tension in the Middle East is a reminder that energy is a “cornerstone of peace, stability and ensuring prosperity”.





The National Archives, Abu Dhabi

Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.

Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en


What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: July 11, 2025, 7:37 AM
