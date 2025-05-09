Germany's Merz discusses Gaza with Netanyahu ahead of maiden visit to Brussels

Germany's new chancellor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/06/friedrich-merz-elected-chancellor-by-german-parliament-at-second-attempt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/06/friedrich-merz-elected-chancellor-by-german-parliament-at-second-attempt/">Friedrich Merz</a> shared his concerns over the situation in Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his first trip to Brussels on Friday to hold meetings with senior EU officials at a time of geopolitical challenges. In a phone call with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Merz "expressed his hope that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/hamas-in-lebanon-fully-committed-to-israel-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/hamas-in-lebanon-fully-committed-to-israel-lebanon-ceasefire/">negotiations on a ceasefire</a> would soon get underway," a government spokesperson said. They added that the situation in Syria was also discussed in the Thursday call. Ahead of his election, Mr Merz had pledged to maintain strong ties his country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/israel-threatens-iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/israel-threatens-iran/">strong ties to Israel</a>. He vowed to increase weapons sales and to find a way to host Mr Netanyahu despite an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza issued by the International Criminal Court. But for now, Mr Merz's priority has been to signal his strong commitment to strengthening Europe's economy and defence. After back-to-back visits to Paris and Warsaw, Mr Merz was in Brussels Friday. Addressing reporters on arrival, Merz said he had conveyed to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/08/donald-trump-announces-us-uk-trade-deal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/08/donald-trump-announces-us-uk-trade-deal/">US President Donald Trump </a>Thursday that any trade negotiation must be conducted with all 27 EU member states, and that the US leader had invited him to Washington for further talks. He also called on the European Union to ditch landmark new rules on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/02/saharan-storms-threaten-europes-solar-power-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/environment/2025/05/02/saharan-storms-threaten-europes-solar-power-future/">environmental and human rights</a> supply chain standards as part of its push to cut red tape for firms. The rules have been attacked as too burdensome for businesses as the bloc throws all its energy into making its companies more competitive in the face of fierce competition from China and the United States. "Some regulations need to be reduced," Mr Merz said. "We hope that we'll be able to repeal certain directives," he said, citing in particular the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). The set of rules requires large companies to fix the "adverse human rights and environmental impacts" of their supply chains worldwide. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, proposed in February to postpone the CSDDD's implementation until 2028 in a bid to help companies better prepare. But for Mr Merz, this did not go far enough, echoing business calls for its total withdrawal. Environmental groups defend the text, denouncing the EU's unravelling of green laws. Mr Merz clarified that one reason for his reluctance to countenance joint EU debt issuance to finance military spending was that he was concerned about rising state indebtedness not only in Europe, but worldwide. While the EU could raise money by issuing common debt, this should only ever happen in exceptional circumstances, he said, adding that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/04/von-der-leyen-unveils-800bn-plan-to-re-arm-europe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/04/von-der-leyen-unveils-800bn-plan-to-re-arm-europe/">Europe's defence needs</a> could also be addressed by improving efficiency rather than spending more. "I am indeed somewhat worried about the constantly rising national debt around the world - not just in Europe, but also, for example, in the United States," he said. "And I do wonder how long it will be possible not only to refinance the debt itself but also to finance the interest payments. We cannot keep taking on debt indefinitely," he added.