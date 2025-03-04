Von der Leyen unveils €800bn plan to re-arm Europe

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday unveiled an €800 billion ($842 billion) plan to boost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/01/european-leaders-back-zelenskyy-after-white-house-heated-exchange/" target="_blank">European defence</a> by extending new loans and easing budgetary rules to allow countries to boost their spending. The announcement came shortly after the US paused all military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/trump-pauses-military-aid-to-ukraine-after-oval-office-clash-with-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> to engage in peace talks with Russia. “A new era is upon us,” Ms von der Leyen said. Ms von der Leyen said she had sent a five-point plan named “re-arm Europe” to the bloc's 27 leaders ahead of an emergency meeting on Ukraine on Thursday in Brussels. “Re-arm Europe could mobilise close to €800 billion of defence expenditures for safe and resilient Europe,” Ms von der Leyen said. “We're living in the most momentous and dangerous of times … This is Europe's moment, and we must live up to it.” The first part of the plan would allow European countries to spend more on defence without causing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/19/trailing-emmanuel-macron-hit-by-eu-reprimand-over-budget-deficit-ahead-of-election/" target="_blank">excessive deficit procedures</a>, including a deficit threshold of 3 per cent of GDP. “This could create fiscal space of close to €650 billion over a period of four years,” Ms von der Leyen said, assuming EU countries increase their defence spending by 1.5 per cent of GDP on average. The second proposal is to extend €150 billion ($158 billion) in loans to member states over the next decade. “We're talking about pan-European capabilities domains like, for example, air and missile defence, the artillery systems, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/20/ukraine-atacms-missiles-russia/" target="_blank">missiles </a>and ammunition drones and anti drone systems, but also to address other needs, from cyber to military mobility,” Ms von der Leyen said. “With this equipment, member states can massively step up their support to Ukraine.” The proposal also includes eliminating restrictions for support to large defence companies and mobilising capital from the European Investment Bank. European leaders are expected to assess their preferred ideas and mandate the commission, which is the EU’s executive arm, to work further on them before concrete proposals are put forward as early as their next gathering on March 21-22, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Many EU countries, including France and Italy, face delicate budgetary situations and don’t have much fiscal capacity to dramatically increase borrowing. Europe views Russia's attempted invasion of Ukraine as an existential threat. US President Donald Trump's attacks against Mr Zelenskyy and disregard of Nato have caused panic in European capitals. They have been increasingly coordinating in the past weeks to boost their defence and become less reliant on the US.