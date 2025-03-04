Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after Oval Office clash with Zelenskyy

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> ordered a pause on all US military aid to Ukraine, turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelenskyy days after an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">Oval Office clash</a> with the Ukrainian President left the support of his country’s most important ally in doubt. The US is pausing all current <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/30/us-announces-25bn-in-ukraine-security-aid/" target="_blank">military aid to Ukraine</a> until Mr Trump determines the country’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports. The official said all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland. “This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause,” Fox quoted a Trump administration official as saying. Following a news report that quoted Mr Zelenskyy as saying that the end of the war was “very far away”, Mr Trump lashed out on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">his Truth Social platform</a> earlier on Monday. “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” he wrote. “It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US.” The news comes after Mr Trump and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/11/jd-vance-tells-ai-summit-europe-made-a-mistake-getting-tough-on-us-tech/" target="_blank">Vice President JD Vance</a> berated Mr Zelenskyy during a visit to Washington, calling him “disrespectful”. “You got to be more thankful, because, let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don't have any cards,” Mr Trump said in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/what-did-trump-and-vance-say-to-zelenskyy-during-their-white-house-fight/" target="_blank">three-way exchange</a> in which the leaders talked over each other. Mr Zelenskyy was in Washington to discuss the war as well as a proposed deal in which Ukraine would hand over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/28/what-is-in-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal/" target="_blank">billions of dollars in rare earth minerals to the US</a>, which Mr Trump claims would both repay Washington for its military support and serve as a security guarantee against future Russian aggression. “You're either going to make a deal or we're out,” Mr Trump said during the meeting. The Ukrainian President left the White House without signing the deal.