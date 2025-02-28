Trump and Vance assail Zelenskyy in White House meeting, cutting his visit short

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>and Vice President JD Vance upbraided <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Volodymyr-Zelenskyy" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> in the Oval Office on Friday, accusing the Ukrainian leader of not been "thankful" enough for US support in a bitter exchange that played out in front of the press. Mr Trump said Mr Zelenskyy was being disrespectful after he pushed for US security commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression. Mr Trump said the Ukrainian leader is in no position to be demanding concessions. The extraordinary confrontation capped a more than 40-minute White House meeting that was supposed to serve as a prelude to the signing of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/28/what-is-in-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal/" target="_blank">rare earth minerals deal</a>. Shortly after the meeting, Mr Trump said on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social</a> platform that the Ukrainian President "is not ready for peace" if the US is involved. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Mr Trump wrote. Mr Zelenskyy left the White House an hour later, and signing ceremony that was supposed to be followed by a joint press conference were cancelled. "You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people," Mr Trump said during the exchange. "You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.” The Oval Office shouting match put into question whether the multibillion-dollar minerals deal would be signed, as the sides seek to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war. A White House official speaking on background said it was the President's decision to call off the signing of the minerals deal. "You got to be more thankful, because, let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don't have any cards," Mr Trump said in the three-way exchange in which the leaders talked over each other. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out." Mr Trump's tough stance gathered support among some Republican leaders, who said that the President and Vice President "stood up" to America. "The death and destruction of the Russian-provoked war needs to stop immediately, and only our American President can put these two countries on a path to lasting peace," House Speaker Mike Johnson said. "President Zelenskyy needed to acknowledge that, and accept the extraordinary mineral rights partnership proposal that President Trump put on the table." Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham told reporters at the White House: "He [Mr Zelenskyy] either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change." The breakdown began after Mr Vance told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/19/trump-zelenskyy-dictator/" target="_blank">Mr Zelenskyy</a>: “Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.” The exchange will be viewed as an unmitigated disaster for European countries that have spent recent weeks on a charm offensive aimed at making Mr Trump more sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause. After the meeting Mr Zelenskyy appeared to try to strike a conciliatory tone, thanking the American people, though he did not name Mr Trump by name. "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, Congress, and the American people, Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that." He was due to speak at a think tank in Washington later on Friday, and appear on Fox News for an interview in the evening. The exchange left many long-time analysts dumbfounded. “This is really unusual,” Mark Katz, a professor emeritus at George Mason University and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told<i> The National.</i> “I mean, usually meetings between heads of states like this are pretty much scripted in advance, and so you wouldn't have something like this.” Mr Katz said adding that the meeting is likely to have left European and Nato allies deeply concerned. “I think it's really bad,” he said. Earlier in the meeting, Mr Trump had said the US would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but said he hoped that not too much aid would be forthcoming. “We’re not looking forward to sending a lot of arms,” Mr Trump said. “We’re looking forward to getting the war finished so we can do other things.” <i>Willy Lowry contributed to this report from Washington</i>