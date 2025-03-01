European leaders back Zelenskyy after White House row with Trump

European leaders rallied in support of Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> on Saturday after his meeting with President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> at the White House descended into a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">heated row</a>. Mr Zelenskyy was in Washington for the signing of an agreement to jointly develop Ukraine's mineral resources with the US, which Mr Trump said would help to offset Washington's support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion in February 2022. However, he left without signing the deal after a preliminary meeting in front of reporters with the US President and the Vice President, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/14/munich-security-conference-jd-vance-speech/" target="_blank">J D Vance</a>, descended into an argument over his refusal to accept a peace deal with Russia without any security guarantees. Mr Vance accused the Ukrainian President of being “disrespectful” and not thanking the US enough for its support, while Mr Trump warned that he was “gambling with world war three”. Top officials in Europe were quick to show solidarity with Mr Zelenskyy. “Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace." Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said “Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine. We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor. Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader.” German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine "can rely on Germany and on Europe". He added: “No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace.” French president Emmanuel Macron said “Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is the aggressed people.” “I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others,” Mr Macron told reporters. A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “He retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine”. Mr Macron and Mr Starmer made separate visits to the White House this week in an attempt to ensure continued US support for Ukraine. Russian officials and Hungary's President Viktor Orban, a supporter of Mr Trump, praised the US President for his stance in Friday's exchange. Mr Orban said the Mr Trump “stood bravely for peace”. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Telegram that Mr Trump had given Ukraine a “strong slap on the wrist”. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised Mr Trump for showing “restraint” with the Ukrainian leader, whom she called a “scumbag”. “I think Zelenskyy’s biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support,” she wrote on Telegram. “How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint.” Mr Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting to thank the US for its support. “Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he said. He also wrote "Thank you for your support" in individual replies to around 30 messages from European leaders.