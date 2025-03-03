France’s Macron introduces Ukraine truce plan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> and Britain are discussing a partial one-month truce between Russia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister said, amid a flurry of European diplomacy aimed at shoring up western support for Kyiv. The truce would not include ground fighting. “Such a truce on air, sea and energy infrastructure would allow us to determine whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith when he commits to a truce. And that's when real peace negotiations could start,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday. Mr Macron has called on European countries to increase their defence spending to at least 3 per cent of GDP as the continent mulls how to defend itself without the US following Washington's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/01/european-leaders-back-zelenskyy-after-white-house-heated-exchange/" target="_blank">shift away from Ukraine</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/macron-and-starmer-to-plead-with-trump-for-european-inclusion-in-ukraine-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Mr Macron </a>has been pushing the idea of a one-month truce followed by the posting of European peacekeepers on the ground. Europe must “desensitise itself” from the US by “massively investing at national and European level”, Mr Macron told French daily <i>Le Figaro</i> after a meeting in London on Sunday with UK Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/27/trump-starmer-washington-visit-trump-zelensky/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> as well as heads of state from the EU, Turkey and Canada. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a> stands at “a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/02/starmer-hosts-european-leaders-at-uk-summit-on-ukraine/" target="_blank">crossroads in history</a>” and the continent must “step up” its defence spending to tackle the Russian threat, Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Starmer</a> said afterwards. The meeting was called as European leaders rushed to show their support to Ukraine after what was widely viewed as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/03/zelenskyy-will-be-thought-of-as-a-courageous-and-inspiring-leader-for-decades-to-come/" target="_blank">a disastrous meeting </a>for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump at the White House. “We must prepare for the future by setting a target of around 3, 3.5 per cent of GDP,” Mr Macron said. Many European countries struggle to reach the 2 per cent of GDP defence investment threshold set by Nato. Mr Macron clarified that there would be “no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks” as part of the truce proposal. “The question is how we use this time to try to obtain an accessible truce, with negotiations that will take several weeks and then, once peace is signed, a deployment,” he said. “We want peace. We don’t want it at any price, without guarantees.” Mr Zelenskyy, asked if he was aware of the plan mentioned by Mr Macron, told reporters in London: “I'm aware of everything.” He said on social media that he needed “real security guarantees”. “Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States,” Mr Zelenskyy said. “What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this.” The UK played down the truce proposal. Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said during the morning media round that no agreement had been made on what a truce looks like, but “we are working together with France and our European allies to look at what is the path to how … we create a lasting and durable peace <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/28/what-is-in-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal/" target="_blank">in Ukraine</a>”. Pressed again on whether the UK and France had presented the summit on Sunday with a plan for a month-long ceasefire, Mr Pollard said: “You wouldn’t expect me to get into the details of what that plan looks like, because at the moment, the only person that would benefit from those details being put in the public domain before any plan is agreed would be President Putin.” But he appeared to signal that military postings to Ukraine from European countries would be possible even without the US backstop sought by the Prime Minister and allies. Asked whether troops could be sent to Kyiv with or without an American guarantee, he said: “Military deployments are possible. But the point is, we want a durable and lasting peace.” His message appeared at odds with that of Eleonore Caroit, a deputy in the French National Assembly for the Renaissance party and vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine sent “a very strong message” and showed that “if we want, we can do something”. “It’s not despair but seeing your strongest and longest ally, the US, have the attitude that they had a few days ago is of concern of course,” she said. “And this shows that we’re capable of making proposals and that these proposals can lead somewhere.” Ukraine should be the first to agree to a ceasefire, UK's ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, told <i>ABC News</i>. “We need a very radical reset. The reset has to consist of the US and Ukraine getting back on the same page,” he said. “Ukraine should be the first to commit to a ceasefire and defy the Russians to follow.” His comments do not represent Government policy, Mr Pollard said. The Kiel's Institute Ukraine tracker shows that after three years of war, the EU has overtaken the US in terms of overall aid but the US has donated more military aid to Ukraine than the continent. In total, Europe has allocated €70 billion in financial and humanitarian aid as well as €62 billion in military aid. This compares to €64 billion in military aid from the US as well as €50 billion in financial and humanitarian allocations. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/02/the-zelenskyy-row-shows-trump-has-personalised-foreign-policy/" target="_blank">Mr Trump's dramatic shift</a> away from Ukraine and towards Russia compared to his predecessor Joe Biden has left Europeans moving urgently to adjust their defence strategies. In a major policy shift, likely future German chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on discussions with Europe's two nuclear powers, Britain and France, about “nuclear sharing” since the US cannot be relied on any more. France is open to discussions, Mr Macron said, though he will likely face an uphill battle to sell the idea at a national level after powerful far-right figure, Marine Le Pen, said it was off the table. Dismissing Ms Le Pen's opinions on Ukraine as “not serious,” Mr Macron told <i>Le Figaro</i> that allies could be involved in “exercises of deterrent forces” but that the ultimate decision-maker on using the nuclear bomb would be France. “The President of the Republic takes the totally sovereign and always confidential decision to use nuclear weapons. But General de Gaulle and my other predecessors have always said that vital interests have a European dimension,” Mr Macron said. Gen de Gaulle, a Second World War hero who presided France from 1959 to 1969, was know for his ambivalent attitude towards the US and in 1966 pulled France out of Nato's integrated command, which it did not reintegrate until 2009.